Muscat – Abdul Salam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), welcomed His Excellency David Ranebok, President of the Republic of Nauru, in Muscat. The visit, aligned with President Ranebok’s participation in the World Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, focused on fostering economic and investment ties between Oman and Nauru.

The leaders explored opportunities for strategic partnerships across multiple sectors, aiming to leverage mutual interests and economic potential. Several officials from both countries attended the discussions, underscoring the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.