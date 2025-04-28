MUSCAT: In a world facing growing uncertainty and conflict, Oman is offering investors a rare combination of consistency, openness and long-term opportunity, according to H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

Speaking at the opening of the Advantage Oman Forum 2025 at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat, Al Yousef told a gathering comprising global CEOs that Oman remains a trusted and stable partner at a time when more than 50 active conflicts are destabilising the global landscape.

“In such a world, Oman offers a rare value — consistency, openness, and reliability,” Al Yousef said.

Reflecting on Oman’s long history of international engagement, he recalled how Oman sent the first Arab ambassador to the United States in 1844, and continues to act as a quiet but effective bridge between different parts of the world.

The minister said Oman’s current transformation, driven by Vision 2040 and what he termed as Renaissance 2.0, is firmly focused on building a diversified, future-ready economy.

He said the country is working towards becoming one of the world’s leading green hydrogen producers, aiming to be the sixth largest by 2030.

He also pointed to positive economic indicators, including a GDP growth rate of 3.4 per cent projected for 2025, higher than the global average, and a steady rise in foreign direct investment at an annual growth rate of 18 per cent over the last five years.

Al Yousef said Oman’s success is backed by strong governance, transparent policies and a legal system that supports the private sector and protects investments. The minister noted that Oman’s sovereign credit rating has been upgraded by S&P Global to BBB- with a stable outlook, underlining growing international confidence in the country’s economic fundamentals.

Highlighting Oman’s open trade policies, Al Yousef said the country remains committed to expanding international economic partnerships even as protectionism rises elsewhere. He emphasised the value of Oman’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States, offering investors a powerful platform to access one of the world’s largest markets from a secure and strategically located base.

He said Oman’s young, ambitious and globally minded workforce is a key advantage for investors looking at long-term opportunities. “Our true advantage lies not only in our infrastructure or policies, but in our people,” he said.

