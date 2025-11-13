Muscat – The Governorate of North Sharqiyah is undergoing rapid transformation with a series of major projects under implementation worth RO183.9mn, aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to enhance infrastructure, services, and citizens’ quality of life.

Mahmoud bin Yahya al Dhahli, Governor of North Sharqiyah, said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth and sustainable development across the sultanate.

Among the key initiatives is Al Namaa Hospital, being constructed on an area of 428,000sqm at a cost of RO56.05mn. The Maward Market project in Sinaw is progressing with an investment exceeding RO9.7mn, while the Wadi Bani Khalid Road project continues at a cost of RO13.2mn.

In Mudhaibi, the Industrial City project is advancing with funding of over RO15mn, alongside the Al Sumou residential neighbourhood, part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s integrated residential scheme, also valued at RO15mn. In Bidiyah, work is underway on the Al A’la neighbourhood at a cost of RO5mn.

Dhahli noted that service and community projects worth RO54.2mn are also progressing across the governorate. These include the Bidiyah Recreation Centre and multi-purpose halls in Wadi Bani Khalid, Dima wa al Taien, and Bidiyah. Several public parks and gardens are under construction, including Al Khalidiya Park in Wadi Bani Khalid, Al Ghabra Park in Dima wa al Taien, and Al Naba Park in Al Qabil.

Tourism infrastructure is being upgraded in Wadi Bani Khalid, one of Oman’s leading natural attractions, with the development of a visitors’ centre, Hawar café, and improved water pool facilities. Nine children’s playgrounds and new slaughterhouses are also being built in multiple wilayats.

The governorate now offers 97 tourist accommodation facilities, including hotels and desert camps, with a total of 1,295 rooms. Adventure tourism activities such as mountain climbing, dune walking, paragliding, sand biking, and hot-air ballooning have strengthened North Sharqiyah’s appeal as a year-round destination.

Agricultural output has averaged 250,000 tonnes over the past three years, while fruit cultivation increased by 5% to 750 acres, producing 4,147 tonnes. The governorate has achieved self-sufficiency in several agricultural and livestock products and offered 39 new investment opportunities in these sectors.

Ongoing housing projects include developments in Dima wa al Taien, Al Qabil, and Wadi Bani Khalid, providing more than 130 new housing units.

“The development projects across North Sharqiyah reflect our commitment to sustainable progress and the vision of Oman 2040,” Dhahli said. “They aim to create opportunities, empower communities, and ensure a better quality of life for all citizens.”

