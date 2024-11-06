Muscat – North Batinah is witnessing a transformation driven by coordinated efforts among government agencies, private sector institutions and civil society organisations. This collaboration has fostered economic prosperity and sustainable development, yielding remarkable results across various sectors in 2024.

Mohammed bin Suleiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, highlighted several key projects currently being implemented, including the Sustainable Tayeb City Project in Liwa, Suwaiq Park Project, Liwa Market for Fruits and Vegetables, and the Majis Waterfront. Additionally, municipal projects such as gardens and parks – including Jasmine Garden in Suwaiq, Al Baks and Al Dhuwaihir Garden in Al Khaburah, and facade improvements in Mukhlif and Umm Al Ja’arif in Saham and Khadrawin in Shinas – are underway. Paving of internal roads throughout the governorate’s wilayats is also in progress.

Kindi informed that the Al Durra project, which won the Best Development Project Award in the 2024 Governorates Development Competition, aims to support economic growth while developing the historical centre in Al Khabourah.

The first phase of this project includes establishment of 95 shops, 15 fish stores, ten restaurants and cafes, two vocational training centres, a tourist visitor centre, a fishing boat port and a hotel.

The marina area will feature a traditional items market, pedestrian pathway, marina corniche and a floating walkway. The development is expected to create 372 direct jobs and 750 indirect jobs, enhancing economic sustainability and opening new investment opportunities.

Additionally, the redevelopment and rehabilitation project of Shinas city centre is set to be transformative, covering an area of over 8mn sqm, bordered on the west by the Batinah Coastal Road. This comprehensive plan will address the current status of existing residential areas while showcasing distinct tourist and natural landmarks.

Among the strategic projects being developed in North Batinah is the Oman-UAE Railway Project, which involves investments amounting to RO1.15bn and spans 238km.

Efforts are also underway to complete the first phase of the Batinah Coastal Road from Sohar Port to Khatmat Malaha, as well as remaining sections between Barka and Suwaiq, including constructing an overpass at Suwaiq Roundabout. These initiatives are expected to drive investments in various sectors to over RO2.5bn.

Additionally, plans are afoot for the Sohar Future City project covering an area of up to 7.12mn sqm. In collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the governorate aims to develop the Agricultural City project in Saham focusing on three primary goals – enhancing the agricultural sector, promoting sustainability and social welfare, and supporting the local economy.

