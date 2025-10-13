Muscat – Muscat Municipality has renewed its call to the public against illegal dumping of waste in wadis and flood channels, cautioning that such practices block the natural flow of rainwater and significantly increase the risk of flooding during seasonal rains.

The civic body explained that discarded materials – including construction debris, household waste and garden refuse – often accumulate in wadis, obstructing water channels and threatening both public safety and infrastructure.

“Improper disposal of waste can cause severe damage to flood channels, resulting in overflowing and flash flooding in nearby neighbourhoods,” the municipality stated. It added that the practice also harms the environment and spoils the natural beauty of Muscat’s scenic landscapes.

Municipality teams continue to conduct field inspections and clean-up operations to ensure wadis and drainage networks remain clear and functional. The authority has also intensified public awareness campaigns to promote responsible waste disposal and environmental protection.

The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the capital’s cleanliness and natural charm, calling on residents and businesses to cooperate by using designated disposal sites and reporting any instances of illegal dumping through official communication channels.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

