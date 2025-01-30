The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is working with authorities to widen the role of small enterprises (SME) and start-ups in the transport, logistics and information technology sector, officials said in a session on Wednesday.

The session was attended by Halima bint Rashid al Zar’i, SMEDA Chairperson, Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, officials and business people.

The aim of the session is to improve the attractiveness of business environment attractiveness to SMEs, develop policies that support entrepreneurs, explore promising opportunities, motivate entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas and inform the public about its programme, projects and initiatives, and provide an opportunity to discuss topics related to economic affairs.

Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, MoTCIT Under-Secretary, said: “The transport and logistics sector is a very promising sector as there are over 20,000 companies. What concerns us is facilitating opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter so that they can get more work and increase their sources of income, and create more jobs for Omanis. We confirm that the ministry is facilitating loans, and working with the Tender Board to enrich local content with specialists.” Dr. Ali bin Amer al Shaidhani, MoTCIT Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology, stated: “Opportunities exist in this sector and there are some joint initiatives that will be worked on for the benefit of owners of small and medium enterprises. There were a number of questions about commercial activities related to technology in addition to the issue of financing innovative financing tools that are different from those that exist and we will work on them with the relevant designated authorities..” The session addressed four main themes. The first was about the challenges facing SMEs and reviewing possible solutions to improve the supportive environment. The second included policies and legislation that contribute to empowering SME and start-ups, and joint government initiatives to stimulate innovation and investment. The third was about facilities and incentives through business accelerators, while the last discussed services and initiatives.

"We have submitted a proposal to regulate the logistics sector and introduce modern technology to the relevant authorities in which we can provide job opportunities for Omanis. We believe in raising the percentage of Omanization in this sector and solving some of the problems and challenges facing it." Said Mohammed al Zaidi, Chief Financial Officer of Emad Logistics Company.

According to latest figures, the total number of SMEs in the transport and logistics sector amounted to 31,044 by the end of December last year. In the information and communications sector, there are 6,355 SMEs.

