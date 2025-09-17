Muscat – MHD ACERE has entered into a milestone agreement, valued at RO30mn, with Galfar Engineering & Contracting Company, marking a significant step forward for Oman’s infrastructure development.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohsin Hani al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE, and Dr Hamoud Rashid al-Tobi, CEO of Galfar Engineering & Contracting Company.

According to a press release, this strategic collaboration reinforces a shared vision of driving Oman’s infrastructure growth with world-class solutions, while equipping Galfar with advanced XCMG machinery to strengthen delivery of major national projects, including the Hafeet Rail (Sohar–Abu Dhabi Train) and the Adam-Thumrait Highway.

According to a press release, this strategic collaboration reinforces a shared vision of driving Oman’s infrastructure growth with world-class solutions. The deal will equip Galfar with advanced XCMG machinery to strengthen the delivery of major national projects, including the Hafeet Rail (Sohar–Abu Dhabi railway) and the Adam-Thumrait Highway.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

