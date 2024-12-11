Oman’s equity market capitalisation has seen significant growth since 2020 and is projected to potentially double in size by 2030, showcasing robust development in the capital markets.

Daily trading volumes are also expected to increase substantially over the same period, highlighting the enhanced market activity and liquidity, says Oman Investment Bank (OIB), which has released its latest research, the Oman Capital Markets Outlook Report 2024.

The report further underscores the progress toward achieving Emerging Market status by MSCI and FTSE in the near future, a milestone that could attract considerable equity inflows. In addition, Oman’s fixed income market is set to grow steadily, driven by private sector activity, with its total size forecasted to expand significantly by the end of the decade.

In-depth analysis

It offers an in-depth analysis of the nation's evolving capital markets. This comprehensive report delves into Oman’s journey towards achieving Emerging Market status, its robust equity and fixed income growth potential, and the broader implications of the country’s recent upgrade to Investment Grade status by leading credit rating agencies.

The report highlights how Oman’s capital markets have transformed in recent years, driven by the government’s commitment to diversification under Vision 2040 and progressive reforms.

These include the successful listing of major IPOs, improvements in market infrastructure, and enhanced regulatory frameworks. However, it also underscores the challenges that lie ahead, such as increasing market depth, liquidity, and foreign investment participation.

“Oman is at a pivotal moment in its financial evolution,” said Akin Tuzun, Head of Research, Oman Investment Bank. “This report captures the opportunities and challenges in our capital markets, providing investors and policymakers with actionable insights to navigate the future of finance in Oman.”

