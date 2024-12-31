MUSCAT: Singapore-based Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has announced the successful commercial operation of its Manah II Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) in the Sultanate of Oman. This milestone marks the completion of acceptance tests, more than four months ahead of the originally scheduled commercial operation date.

With a peak installed capacity of 588 megawatts (MW), Manah II stands as Sembcorp’s largest utility-scale solar farm within its global renewables portfolio. The project is also Sembcorp's first greenfield renewable energy development in the Middle East, underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding its clean energy footprint in the region.

The facility is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company for the supply of 500 MW of electricity. This collaboration aligns with the country’s strategic energy transition goals under Oman Vision 2040, which include increasing the share of renewable energy to 30 per cent by 2030.

The Manah II project represents a significant step forward in Oman’s renewable energy ambitions. By harnessing solar power on a utility scale, the project will contribute to diversifying Oman’s energy mix and reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

For Sembcorp, the project is expected to bolster its earnings per share without materially impacting its net tangible assets per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The early completion of Manah II reflects the efficiency of Sembcorp’s project execution capabilities, as well as its dedication to support global clean energy initiatives. This development further cements Oman’s role as a key player in the Middle East’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

This achievement also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering sustainable infrastructure development, showcasing how collaboration between local entities like Nama Power and Water Procurement Company and international firms like Sembcorp can drive progress towards shared environmental goals.

