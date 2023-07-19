Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced a number of job vacancies within private sector institutions operating in Muscat Governorate for holders of university qualifications or less.

In a statement, the Ministry said: "The Ministry of Labour (Directorate General of Labour in Muscat Governorate) is pleased to announce the availability of a number of vacancies in the private sector for holders of university qualifications or less. Applications will begin to be received as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023."

The Ministry added that for details and how to apply, those interested should visit the Ministry’s website (https://www.mol.gov.om) or register through the Ma3ak application. For more inquiries, please contact the call center at (80077000).

