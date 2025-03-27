Nizwa: The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah has announced tender for implementing the first phase of the Jabal Shams front 'Grand Canyon' project in the Wilayat of Al Hamra. The first phase includes infrastructure works.

The tender for second phase of the project will be awarded this year.

Sheikh Hilal Said Al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, said that the project, which has an investment cost of OMR11 million, will cover an area of 145,000 square metres.

He emphasised that the project provides 32 investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, in addition to strengthening the cultural and social identity of the local community, improving the quality of life, and enhancing social interaction among the region's residents.

He added that the project is envisaged to generate annual investment returns of more than OMR1.26 million.

He explained that the first phase of the project includes site levelling and preparing the land for construction work, implementing road plans and service networks such as electricity, water, sewage, and communications, in addition to construction of reception and administration buildings, basic and public facilities, parking lots, and green spaces.

He added that the second phase of the project includes the implementation of components such as a public square, an open theatre, an illuminated cultural park, a recreational area containing various children's play areas, a glass walkway, and a summer camp.

In addition, a 200-metre zip line will provide a unique experience for tourists, a 250-metre long slide track, a health walkway, and a geological exhibition highlighting the geological diversity of the Omani environment.

The project will also include public facilities and recreational services, remote work offices, an information centre, reception and administration offices, an adventure centre, and kiosks selling seasonal products.

He explained that, in conjunction with the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate's progress in implementing infrastructure, investment opportunities will be offered to the private sector after mid-April. These include the construction of a luxury resort overlooking Wadi Al Nakhr, a coffee and fruit farm, an adventure activities centre, and a suspended glass bridge.

The Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, pointed out that the project won first place in the Best Development Project Proposal competition within the governorates' competition for 2024, in implementation of the royal directives aimed at developing the governorates and aligning their programs with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

He affirmed that the project is a pioneering initiative that promotes local content, and will contribute throughout its phases, from construction to actual operation, in strengthening the national economy.

During the construction period, local materials will be heavily relied upon, and the project is expected to provide approximately 309 new jobs in fields such as management, construction, tourism, and services.

The Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, explained that the project features a sustainable design inspired by the surrounding environment, with its towering mountain slopes and unique geological formations, while ensuring harmony between the place and the people to ensure integration and maximize the use of available opportunities.

