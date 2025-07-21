MUSCAT: Oman Airports is in serious discussions with European budget airline Wizz Air to launch direct flights from European cities to the Sultanate, following the airline’s announcement that it will cease operations in Abu Dhabi this September.

Engineer Ahmed Said Al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, confirmed to the Oman News Agency (ONA) that the company is actively engaged with Wizz Air on establishing routes connecting Muscat with European airports, including Budapest.

“The company is currently discussing with the budget airline Wizz Air the possibility of operating direct flights from European airports to Oman, whether via the Hungarian capital, Budapest, or other European cities,” Al Amri said.

“He indicated that the company is very serious about launching these routes soon,” ONA reported.

The discussions come at a pivotal time for Wizz Air, which is winding down its Gulf operations and refocusing its strategy on core European markets.

Oman, with its increasing appeal as a tourism and logistics hub, is actively positioning itself as a key alternative for international carriers seeking reliable regional access.

Al Amri noted that attracting new airlines is part of a broader strategy by Oman Airports to enhance revenue streams and improve operational performance, in line with national objectives.

Wizz Air’s potential entry into the Omani market would significantly improve the Sultanate’s connectivity with Europe and support its aviation and tourism growth goals. If the talks result in a finalised agreement, the new routes could launch in the near future.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

