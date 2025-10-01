Muscat – Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices grew 2.1% in the second quarter of 2025, reaching RO9.36bn, compared to RO9.16bn during the same period in 2024, according to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The growth was mainly attributed to a strong performance in non-oil activities, which expanded 3.8% to RO6.86bn, up from RO6.61bn in the corresponding quarter last year.

Agriculture and fisheries led the non-oil growth with 12.5% increase, recording RO307.4mn compared to RO273.3mn a year earlier. Industrial activities rose marginally – 0.2% – to RO1.97bn, while service activities saw robust growth of 4.9%, contributing RO4.58bn to the GDP compared to RO4.37bn in Q2 2024.

Oil activities posted a marginal increase of 0.5%, reaching RO2.98bn, compared to RO2.96bn during the same period last year. Within the sector, crude oil production grew 0.9%, contributing RO2.49bn, while natural gas activities decreased 1.5% to RO482.6mn.

Overall, the figures highlight the sultanate’s continued economic diversification, with non-oil sectors playing a significant role in sustaining growth.

Growth in numbers

GDP at constant prices reached RO9.36bn in Q2 2025, up from RO 9.16bn a year earlier

Non-oil activities up 3.8% to RO 6.86bn

Agriculture and fisheries up 12.5% to RO307.4mn

Services sector up 4.9% to RO4.58bn

Oil activities up 0.5% to RO2.98bn

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

