Ibra – North Sharqiyah governorate announced the establishment of the Future Centre for Artificial Intelligence (FACIA), a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the pace of digital transformation in the sultanate, creating an integrated environment for developing national capabilities, and supporting the innovation ecosystem.

The center seeks to be a national platform for education, research, and innovation in the fields of artificial intelligence and its practical applications in the economic and service sectors. It focuses on developing national competencies through advanced training programs in artificial intelligence and its technologies, and enhancing research and development through specialised laboratories that support research and innovation projects and entrepreneurship by incubating promising startups and student projects, transforming ideas into commercial projects, and contributing to the national economy by applying artificial intelligence technologies in the industrial and service sectors to increase productivity and provide new job opportunities.

The center will include advanced training halls, research and development laboratories equipped with the latest technologies, coworking spaces for startups and entrepreneurs, and integrated administrative facilities.

The project seeks to build strategic partnerships with universities, scientific research centers, and technical institutions, in addition to collaborating with private sector institutions to implement artificial intelligence solutions in the fields of industry, health, education, and services.

His Excellency Mahmoud bin Yahya al Dhahli, Governor of North Sharqiyah governorate, explained that the Future Center for Artificial Intelligence represents a strategic step towards building a qualified generation capable of keeping pace with global digital transformations. It is an investment in national minds that will lead future development, empower Omani youth with the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and strengthen partnerships with the public and private sectors to develop smart solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting the national economy.

His Excellency added, in a statement to the Oman News Agency, that a memorandum of cooperation was signed between North Sharqiyah governorate and Oman Qatar Telecommunications Company to enhance partnerships in the areas of digital transformation and technological investment, contributing to advancing innovation and developing quality projects that serve the national economy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

