Muscat – In a move aimed at enhancing labour market regulation and boosting professional efficiency, the Ministry of Labour has announced that all designated professions in the logistics sector will require a Professional Practice License starting 1 September 2025.

The directive applies to both Omanis and expatriates working in the specified professions across various logistics-related fields. As per the announcement, no work permit will be issued or renewed after the implementation date unless the approved license is submitted.

License applications must be submitted electronically through the Sectoral Skills Unit’s official platform for the logistics sector via https://lssu.ola.om/sign-up.

The Ministry has emphasized that establishments not complying with this mandate will face legal and administrative consequences, and that the decision is binding on all businesses and individuals operating in the Sultanate’s logistics sector.

This step forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing effort to ensure that professions are practiced according to approved standards and to strengthen the Sultanate’s workforce capabilities.

