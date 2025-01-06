MUSCAT-- Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef and visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underlined on Monday the significance of promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

During the talks, held in the capital Muscat, both ministers explored ways of developing two-way trade exchange by means of diversifying mutual products, thus creating wider prospects for different economic sectors, reported Oman's official news agency.

The two sides also looked into how to boost joint investments and encourage both countries' private institutions to explore promising investment opportunities and focus on logistic integration, including developing waterways and offering incentives and facilities.

They, further, stressed the importance of reactivating the role of Omani-Egyptian Business Council as a core platform for bolstering bilateral economic relations.

