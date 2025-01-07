Muscat – H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), met with Dr Badr Abdel Aati, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Expatriates Affairs of Egypt, during the latter’s visit to the sultanate on Monday.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Oman and Egypt in trade and investment. They stressed on the importance of activating the Omani-Egyptian Businessmen Council as a key platform to support and enhance economic relations between the two nations.

The ministers also explored opportunities to increase trade exchanges by diversifying the range of products, which would open up new possibilities across various economic sectors. They agreed on the need to foster joint investments and encourage private sector institutions in both countries to identify promising investment opportunities.

