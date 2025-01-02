Muscat – In a significant move to support sustainable environmental practices, the Environment Authority of Oman has announced the extension of its suspension on the issuance of environmental licences for the export of several types of waste materials. The suspension, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025, and applies to the following items:

Used cooking oils

Used tyres

Scrap iron

Used batteries

This suspension will remain in effect for a period of one year, marking a continued effort by the authority to manage and mitigate the environmental impacts of waste disposal in the Sultanate. The decision is in line with Oman’s broader strategy to foster responsible waste management, increase local recycling capacity, and reduce the export of waste that could potentially have negative ecological consequences.

The export ban has been put in place to ensure that these materials are either recycled or processed within the country, reducing the environmental footprint of exporting such waste and encouraging the development of more sustainable waste management infrastructure. The Environment Authority urges industries, businesses, and other stakeholders affected by this suspension to explore local recycling solutions and adopt practices that align with the nation’s sustainability goals. The authority has also encouraged cooperation with government initiatives aimed at boosting the recycling industry and reducing the dependency on exporting waste.

In a statement, the Environment Authority thanked all stakeholders for their continued cooperation in this important matter, emphasising the shared responsibility in safeguarding the country’s natural environment.

For further details on the new suspension and guidelines for compliance, visit the Environment Authority’s official website.

