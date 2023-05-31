Luxurious and sustainable urban living is no longer a dream. Expo City Dubai, the premier location that hosted the world for six months, can now be called your home.

Make your home in the heart of new Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the same expert team and master developers that delivered the successful Expo 2020 Dubai, launched the first phase of their new residential developments, Expo Valley and Expo Central in March 2023. Thoughtfully catering to varying lifestyles and needs, both projects are designed to the highest levels of sustainability, with environmentally friendly homes and surroundings to enhance residents’ well-being.

Enjoy daily amenities on your doorstep

Expo Valley is adjacent to the main World Expo site, with smart, sustainable villas and townhouses nestled in a natural landscape overlooking a nature reserve, wadi and lake. Car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for bicycles and e-scooters invite residents to make the most of the safe environment and high air quality, while jogging tracks, gyms, pools and hiking trails offer top-quality sports facilities. A “green link” corridor for pedestrians, cyclists and autonomous vehicles provides easy access to all of Expo City Dubai’s attractions.

Expo Central is located at the heart of the World Expo site, ideally placed to take advantage of the legacy city’s outstanding facilities. A mix of restaurants, cafes, food trucks and retail outlets line the area’s bustling boulevards. Expo City’s world-class educational and cultural attractions are only a short walk away, and entertainment and regular events – from big-name concerts and conferences to community activities – inspire and enthral.

Live in a community where well-being is paramount

Expo City Dubai is an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, built to respect and protect the well-being of residents, visitors and the planet. Redefining urban living with innovative, environmentally friendly designs, it is the first community in the region to be registered under the WELL Community Standard pilot, a framework for certifying and creating spaces that advance health and well-being.

Offices and co-working spaces remove the need to commute by car, while 45,000 sqm of parks, play areas and green spaces, plus easy access to sports and recreational facilities, allow residents unparalleled opportunities for well-being. A wide range of city-wide mobility options, including bicycles, buggies and scooters, make green transport easy and accessible.

Sustainability runs through all aspects of the design, both large and small. All buildings conform to internationally recognised standards, such as LEED – a mark of excellence for highly efficient, cost-saving sustainable architecture – while the planting features local flora and fauna and rejects the use of herbicides and pesticides. The city will be a test-bed for innovative, sustainable technologies, and already includes solar trees and water trees.

Stay connected across Dubai and beyond

Expo Valley and Expo Central are ideally located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with easy access to the network of highways connecting the UAE. They are close to four international airports and Jebel Ali Port, the region’s busiest port. A dedicated metro station provides easy and affordable travel across Dubai, while a full-coverage 5G network creates a hyperconnected community.

The first phase of Expo Valley comprises 165 units, including five-bedroom independent villas, four- and five-bedroom duets (semi-detached villas) and three- and four-bedroom townhouses, with prices starting at AED 3.4 million (USD 930,000).

Mangrove Residences is the first apartment cluster to launch within Expo Central, comprising 450 luxury and premium residences, priced from AED 1.2 million (USD 330,000). These include one- to three-bed apartments, four-bed loft apartments and three-bed townhouses – all providing smart, tech-enabled living environments and access to podium gardens and sky terraces. The development’s three towers overlook Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park and stand within a five-minute walk from the city’s facilities and attractions.

Ready to live in the city of the future? Visit the sales centre in Expo City Dubai’s Sustainability District to buy your sustainable home, or call 800 Expo City.