Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has announced an extension for submitting investment plan documents for the Sireen Nature Reserve and Al Saleel Natural Park Reserve.

Initially set to close earlier, the new deadline for submissions is now Thursday, January 2, 2025, providing more time for interested companies, institutions, and investors to prepare and submit their proposals.

Located 45km south of Muscat, the Wadi Sireen Reserve lies in the eastern Al Hajar Mountains and is home to rare wildlife, including the Arabian Tahr and Arabian deer. The Arabian Tahr, native to the Al Hajar Mountains, is one of the rarest species in the Arabian Peninsula and is found exclusively in Oman.

Meanwhile, the Al Saleel Natural Park, located 57km from Sur in South Sharqiyah, spans 220sqkm and is known for its three distinct geographical terrains—alluvial plains, vast valleys, and hills. The park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including the Arabian gazelle, wild cats, Arabian wolves, red foxes, and Egyptian eagles. It is considered one of the largest habitats in the Middle East for the Arabian gazelle, with 7% of the global herd residing in Al Saleel Natural Park, according to the latest studies.

These reserves are vital ecological areas, and the extension offers an opportunity for investment to further preserve and enhance their environmental and tourism potential.

