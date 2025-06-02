Muscat: Al Buraimi Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), successfully signed 16 investment contracts in 2024, with a total investment value of OMR7,970,000.

These contracts involve establishing projects on areas exceeding 165,000 square metres across various sectors, including automotive oil manufacturing, paper and cardboard, food, water, and cosmetics.

Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, stated that the industrial city has recorded an outstanding performance during 2024 as the cumulative investment volume has now exceeded OMR274 million.

“This is attributed to the constant efforts by Madayn to create a competitive and attractive business environment for investors, while emphasising on job creation, supporting small and medium enterprises, and promoting economic diversification and sustainable industrial growth in line with Oman Vision 2040."

Al Balushi pointed out that the dualisation of Al Buraimi–Mahdah Road, currently being implemented by the relevant authorities in coordination with Madayn, represents a key project of strategic significance, serving as a main artery linking the Wilayat of Mahdah with Al Buraimi Governorate. The road will connect to both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Al Buraimi Industrial City, providing major solutions for organising entrances and exits to each phase, ensuring smooth access between them, and ultimately serving investors by saving time and effort.

He added that Al Buraimi Industrial City signed a cooperation agreement last week with Al Buraimi University College to enhance collaboration through knowledge exchange, events and activities, training of students and national cadres, and support for research and innovation projects.

It is worth noting that Al Buraimi Industrial City spans 14,414,294 square metres, of which 4,247,099 square metres area is already developed. Strategically divided into two geographically distinct phases, the industrial city enjoys a prime location along the Sultanate of Oman’s border with the United Arab Emirates.

This unique positioning offers investors and companies seamless access to the GCC markets—particularly the UAE—enhancing the city’s competitive advantage through efficient cross-border trade, streamlined logistics, and proximity to major highways that connect directly to key Omani ports such as Sohar Port. Al Buraimi Industrial City is home to a diverse range of sectors, including food industries, manufacturing, logistics and warehouse services, as well as chemical and plastics industries—making it a dynamic hub for industrial growth and regional connectivity.

