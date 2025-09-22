Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP) has floated a tender for consultancy services for the design review and construction supervision of marine Infrastructure at Downtown Al Khuwair.

The last date to submit bids is September 8, which is also the opening date for the prized bid, as per the tender.

As per the tender, the scope of services for the Downtown Al Khuwair project in Muscat includes design review and construction supervision of marine, coastal protection, reclamation land, canal and locks, and beach protection

The tender is divided into two packages, which include the design and build of marina infrastructure works (Breakwater).

The work has to be completed within a tight and fixed timescale to mitigate problems with the desalination pipeline intake and the operational date of the desalination plant.

Package 2 includes a much larger scope of construction work, and has many other different risks, related activities and different work components.

This package 2 has a planned duration programme, but due to its size and complexity, the completion date will be longer than the package 1 date of December 2026.

Package 2 also relies on interfacing with other nearby land uses and buildings (to be demolished) and with new infrastructure networks and diversions.

In May this year, MOHUP invited bids to design and build a breakwater for the proposed Al Khuwair Downtown project.

The scope of the project included designing and building main breakwaters, designing and building low-crested breakwaters, and protecting pipes coming from the Ghubrah desalination plant.

The project will be situated near the desalination plant, adjacent to the current Ministries Area, which will remain intact but will undergo remodeling over time.

Construction work on the project is expected to begin towards the end of this year and is expected to redesign the urban landscape of the country.

Extending over 3.6 million sqm, the Al Khuwair Downtown project will include a cluster of buildings with 35 to 40 floors, a marina, a waterfront with beaches and sports facilities, and a canal.

By 2040, the project aims to accommodate over 45,000 individuals, featuring 7,000 office units and metro railway connectivity.

Throughout the compact and walkable development, Transport-Oriented Development (TOD) principles will encourage the use of public transportation with good connections to transit services underpinning smart mobility, including light rail transit, bus rapid transit, and water taxis.

Pedestrian activity is encouraged by introducing passive shading and cooling to the public realm, alongside cycle infrastructure to improve the safety and usability of active transport modes, while capitalising on the carbon savings of minimising private vehicle use.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

