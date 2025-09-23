Muscat – The Tax Authority has issued a reminder that, effective November 1, 2025, the sale or distribution of imported beverages —excluding sweetened ones- will be strictly prohibited unless they bear the Digital Tax Stamp (DTS).

This date marks the domestic enforcement of Phase Three of the DTS system in the Sultanate of Oman. The implementation applies to the following categories of excise goods, soft drinks, energy drinks and other excise beverages (excluding sweetened beverages).

The Tax authority emphasises that all products falling under this regulation must carry the approved digital tax stamps prior to the enforcement date. The sale, offering for sale, or distribution of unstamped products within Oman will be considered a violation of the law and subject to penalties.

Importers, manufacturers, and retailers are urged to take immediate action to ensure full compliance and avoid disruption to business operations. The authority has made it clear that no exceptions or extensions will be granted beyond the stated deadline.

