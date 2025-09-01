SALALAH: The State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority held on Sunday, August 31 an awareness symposium on “Governance and its Role in Protecting Public Fund and Promoting Transparency” at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Center for Culture and Recreation, under the patronage of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmoud al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and attended by Sheikh Ghuson bin Hilal Al Alawi, the Authority’s Chairman, alongside ministers, undersecretaries and senior officials.

Al Alawi stressed His Majesty’s emphasis on the rule of law, institutions and transparency, and linked the agenda to Oman Vision 2040—especially the “Governance and Institutional Performance” pillar and national priorities on governance of state bodies, resources and projects, and the legislative, judicial and oversight system.

He highlighted the National Integrity Promotion Plan 2022–2030 and outcomes of the Sultan’s Armed Forces symposium calling for supportive guides, laws and stronger, independent internal audit units.

Four papers anchored the programme: Nasser bin Mohammed al Hosni outlined the Authority’s role in embedding transparency, accountability, integrity and public trust; governance and sustainability expert Hamed bin Sultan al Busaidi detailed oversight tools and pillars—accountability, integrity, justice, transparency—and next steps in line with Vision 2040; Qais bin Said al Suhi showcased Oman Investment Authority’s post-2020 governance system, including the “Rawabit” programme to drive integration, in-country value, risk management and continuity; and Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Ba’awin of Dhofar Municipality set out eco-friendly, investment-led service improvements that attract projects, create jobs, and advance entrepreneurship, digital transformation and knowledge transfer.

A closing panel addressed participant questions. The event underscored institutional integration to safeguard public funds and entrench a culture of good governance nationwide.

