Muscat – Quriyat is entering a new phase of growth, with a series of projects under construction and in the pipeline that are set to boost investment and tourism while addressing infrastructure needs.

Sheikh Talal bin Saif bin Mohammed al Hosani, Wali of Quriyat, said the wilayat is witnessing landmark developments across multiple sectors, from housing and hospitality to water facilities and parks.

At the centre of this transformation is the Al Sahil Neighbourhood project, valued at RO385mn and covering 1.3mn sqm. It will feature residential units, hotels, walkways and leisure spaces, creating jobs and attracting investment while preserving Quriyat’s cultural identity.

Muscat Municipality has also tendered the redevelopment of Hawiyat Najm Park into a modern recreational site with improved camping and visitor facilities. A new water purification plant at Wadi Dayqah Dam, with a capacity of 65,000 cubic metres per day, is under construction to enhance water security.

Infrastructure upgrades are ongoing with the Misfat Wadi Bridge, expansion works at Quriyat Harbour – including a new pier and breakwater improvements – and water delivery projects in villages such as Hail al Ghaf and Hai al Dhahir.

Public-private collaboration is driving much of this growth. The Al Sahil Neighbourhood is being developed by Quriyat Development Company and Al Madinah Real Estate. A new desalination plant using reverse osmosis technology will add 200,000 cubic metres of water per day to meet rising demand.

Tourism remains central to the wilayat’s strategy. The Ghaf Resort in Dhabab is promoting adventure and water activities at Wadi Dayqah Dam, while projects such as the Quriyat Waterfront, Creb Walkway and eco-tourism camps in Fins, Bimmah and Dhabab are also underway. An e-portal has been launched to support visitors and promote Quriyat as a coastal destination.

Sheikh Hosani acknowledged challenges related to population growth and gaps in services in remote villages. Plans are being prepared to extend services and establish an annual forum for government, investors and SMEs to explore opportunities.

“The progress we see today is the result of cooperation, ambition and a shared vision,” the wali said. “Quriyat is moving forward with determination to secure a better future for its people.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

