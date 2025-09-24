Muscat – Designs for the Central Park in Sultan Haitham City will be unveiled for the first time during the Home and Building Exhibition 2025, scheduled to be held from October 6 to 9 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

According to Mohammed al Madhani, Digital Content Specialist at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Central Park will be the first of its kind in the sultanate and the largest in the region, with implementation set to begin next year.

Planned as a vast green space in the heart of the city, the park will offer a vibrant environment for social and recreational activities. Covering 1.64mn sqm, it will be anchored along the rehabilitated Wadi Zaha and will serve as the ‘beating heart’ of Sultan Haitham City, blending urban living with nature.

The design includes walking and cycling tracks, open lawns, children’s play areas, and sports facilities such as basketball and tennis courts. A suspension bridge and Singapore Street – a tree-lined, 4km boulevard running through the park – will serve as its defining landmarks.

With green spines and pathways linking adjacent neighbourhoods, the park will provide walkable access to community amenities and public spaces. As part of the city’s masterplan, the Central Park reflects Oman’s vision for sustainable urban growth, environmental preservation, and an enhanced quality of life.

