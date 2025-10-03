Muscat – The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) of Oman has launched extensive market monitoring across the Sultanate after a warning from the Food Safety and Quality Center regarding the bottled water brand Uranus Star.

Inspection teams have conducted field campaigns in shops and commercial centres to ensure that the product is not available for sale, and to remove it from outlets if found. The CPA emphasised its commitment to safeguarding consumer health and stressed the importance of public cooperation in reporting any observations through approved channels.

The authority reaffirmed that it will continue monitoring markets to ensure the safety of products and protect consumers from potential risks.

