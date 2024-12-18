MUSANDAM: Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, conducted a field tour of Musandam Governorate's markets as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

During his visit, Al Hakmani met with Shaikh Abdulaziz al Mayasi, Wali of Dibba, and Mohammed al Shehhi, Shura Council representative for Dibba, alongside municipal council members, officials from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Musandam, and other key officials.

Discussions centered on enhancing cooperation between relevant institutions, monitoring market practices, and strengthening consumer rights protections.

Al Hakmani toured several commercial centers and shops across various sectors in the Wilayat of Dibba. He inspected compliance with the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations, ensuring suppliers displayed price lists and adhered to fair trade practices. The inspection aimed to verify market conditions and address consumer concerns.

On the sidelines, Al Hakmani engaged directly with consumers, listening to their feedback and suggestions. He also met with suppliers, urging them to uphold legal standards, cooperate with the Authority, and take responsibility for safeguarding consumer interests.

The visit is part of a broader initiative involving field tours across Oman’s governorates to strengthen market oversight, enhance institutional cooperation, and improve consumer protection services.

