MUSCAT: In a move to strengthen international trade relations and expand investment horizons, an official Omani delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), representing the North and South Al Batinah branches and a group of Omani business owners, will depart tomorrow, Friday, to participate in the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China. The event runs from October 17 to 24, 2025.

The visit forms part of the Chamber’s strategy to support Omani products, open new export markets, and explore innovative industrial and commercial technologies in global markets. It also aims to promote partnerships and investment opportunities with international companies.

Eng. Hamoud bin Salem Al saadi, Second Vice Chairman of OCCI, Chairman of the South Al Batinah branch, and Head of the Trade Delegation, emphasized the significance of the fair, saying: “The Canton Fair is one of Asia’s most prominent trade exhibitions, offering Omani entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with global manufacturers and suppliers, explore partnerships, and exchange expertise that serve the national economy.”

He added that the participation seeks to balance exports and imports by not only promoting Omani products in China but also highlighting the quality, innovation, and stories behind the Sultanate’s industries. Al Saadi expressed hope that the visit will mark the beginning of long-term industrial partnerships.

Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al abri, Chairman of OCCI’s North Al Batinah branch, noted: “This visit presents an important opportunity to promote Omani capabilities, strengthen cooperation with major Chinese companies, and enhance foreign trade relations for the benefit of business owners and investors in the Sultanate.” He added that the delegation views the Canton Fair as an invaluable global platform for knowledge exchange and product promotion amid international competition.

The delegation’s schedule includes attending the exhibition, holding meetings with Chinese company representatives, and conducting field visits to industrial zones, enhancing opportunities for business development and knowledge sharing.

In 2024, China’s exports to Oman reached about $5.8 billion, primarily in machinery, electrical appliances, and metal products. Meanwhile, Oman’s exports to China in 2023 totaled approximately $597 million, comprising organic chemicals, plastics, minerals, fishery products, and oil derivatives.

China ranks as Oman’s second-largest import partner, with imports valued at around OMR 854 million in the first half of 2025. Oman also exports fish products to China under its new export initiatives.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is one of the world’s largest and oldest trade exhibitions, attracting over 25,000 companies and 200,000 buyers from more than 200 countries each year.

