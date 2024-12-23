Muscat – The Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has announced that the Central Blood Bank in Bousher will be temporarily closed to donors on Monday, December 23, 2024, to facilitate essential maintenance and expansion works.

Normal operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

In a statement, DBBS apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, assuring the public that efforts have been made to ensure hospitals’ blood supply requirements will be met using the available stock.

The department expressed its gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding during this period.

For any urgent enquiries, donors and stakeholders are encouraged to contact the DBBS hotline at 91555618.

