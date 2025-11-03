MUSCAT: Oman Agriculture Day, observed annually on October 31, continues to see week-long celebrations across the Sultanate of Oman, reaffirming the importance of the agricultural sector in achieving food security and promoting sustainability.

The day serves as a tribute to the nation’s farmers and their pivotal role in strengthening agricultural and economic development.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the total cultivated area in Oman reached 311,000 acres in 2024, with plant production amounting to 3.94 million tonnes. The ministry also distributed 37,000 kg of seeds and 68,000 seedlings to enhance productivity.

Dates topped the list of Oman's most produced crops with 400,000 tonnes, followed by tomatoes (236,000 tonnes), pepper (181,000 tonnes), cucumber (132,000 tonnes), and watermelon (102,000 tonnes). In terms of self-sufficiency, dates achieved 99 per cent, vegetables 79 per cent and fruits 24 per cent.

Data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) revealed that fodder crops represent the largest share of the total cultivated area, accounting for 41.9 per cent.

To mark Oman Agriculture Day, the Environment Authority organised student visits to the Rehabilitation and Propagation Centre in the Wilayat of Barka, Al Batinah South Governorate. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among students about the importance of Oman’s native wild trees and the need to care for them.

Students also learned about the centre’s role in preserving plant species and supporting sustainable agricultural practices in Oman.

