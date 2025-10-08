The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the redemption period for expired banknotes across all banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman has been extended to September 21, 2026.

The Central Bank of Oman will not accept any claims related to the redemption of expired banknotes after September 21, 2026.

CBO had earlier announced the withdrawal as legal tender in the Sultanate of Oman of certain banknotes issued before 2020 (pre-sixth issue).

The following banknotes will cease to be valid 360 days from the date of publication of the announcement in the Official Gazette:

The RO1, 1/2 Omani Rial, 200 Baisa, and 100 Baisa denominations were issued by the Central Bank in November 1995.

The RO50, RO20, RO10, and RO5 denominations were issued by the Central Bank in November 2000.

The RO1 commemorative issue of 2005.

The RO20 commemorative issue of 2010.

The RO50, RO10, and RO5 denominations were issued by the Central Bank in 2011 and 2012.

The RO1 commemorative issue of 2015 and the RO50 issue of 2019.

