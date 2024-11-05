Muscat – The National Programme for Carbon Neutrality unveiled its latest initiative – Neutrality 3 – on Monday, marking a significant expansion of Oman’s efforts to meet its 2030 carbon reduction targets. The launch event was attended by Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

Dr Maryam bint Muhammad al Busaidi, Head of the National Programme for Carbon Neutrality, presented the programme’s progress and future plans. She highlighted the fact that Neutrality 3 has expanded its scope to include 212 projects, up from 108, covering sectors from transport and energy to agriculture and education, with new partnerships across military and security sectors. The initiative aligns with the national strategy to achieve carbon neutrality – under the UN’s climate framework – focusing on reducing emissions and fostering sustainable development.

In the industrial sector, 16 projects target energy efficiency and electric vehicle adoption, while eight new biofuel and afforestation projects have brought the sector’s total to 24. The oil and gas industry has added three projects, including carbon capture, gas recycling and electrification, totalling ten initiatives. The electricity sector now has 28 projects, while transportation includes 36 projects focused on sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, the cities and buildings sector is developing 26 projects for green urban planning and renewable energy.

Dr Abdullah al Amri, Chairman of Environment Authority, emphasised Oman’s commitment to tackling climate change, which he described as a “tangible reality affecting multiple sectors”. He added, “Oman is among the leading countries committing its nationally determined contributions to reduce CO2 emissions.”

Amri explained that Oman’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 focuses on four critical sectors: energy, industry, transportation and buildings. The 2030 target aims to cut emissions by 21% from 2020 levels, engaging a range of existing carbon neutrality projects.

Neutrality 3 categorises projects under enabling, limited reduction and high reduction, each aimed at meaningful progress towards Oman’s long-term target of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

