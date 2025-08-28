President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso received Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), on Wednesday.

They discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic and investment fields between the two friendly countries.

The chairman of OIA conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the president of Burkina Faso. He also conveyed His Majesty’s wishes of progress, prosperity and stability for the friendly people of Burkina Faso.

The president asked the chairman of the OIA to convey his greetings to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty. He also wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

