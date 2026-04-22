MUSCAT: As the world marks Earth Day today (April 22), the Sultanate of Oman is joining the global call for environmental responsibility through a series of initiatives that combine urban planning, education, biodiversity protection and clean energy action.

In Muscat, the governorate has launched an 'alternative afforestation' initiative, reshaping urban greening as a strategic environmental tool rather than simple tree replacement. The approach focuses on selecting tree species suited to Oman’s climate, aiming to build greener, safer, and more liveable cities.

Officials highlight that carefully selected trees can reduce street temperatures by three to five degrees Celsius, providing meaningful relief in hot urban environments. The initiative also prioritises water conservation by using drought- and salt-tolerant species, reducing irrigation needs in an arid climate. Beyond climate benefits, it improves air quality by reducing dust and pollution while increasing shade and pedestrian comfort.

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At the national level, environmental planning was further advanced by the Environment Authority, which launched the foundational workshop for the 'Plant Oman 2050' project under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture. The project aims to strengthen biodiversity, enhance environmental protection, support food security and contribute to climate action as part of Oman’s long-term green vision.

Meanwhile, at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Earth Day was marked through a collaboration with Nama Electricity Distribution Company under the theme “Earth Day Energy Literacy for Youth Awareness and Responsible Action.” The event brought together students, experts and professionals to explore sustainable energy pathways.

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Sessions highlighted solar energy as a key future investment, led by Hilal bin Said al Hadi, Director-General of Network Development at Nama Electricity Distribution Company, who emphasised its growing role in diversifying Oman’s energy mix. Another session focused on climate change and green finance, where Maha bint Ali al Balushi, Director of Climate Change Mitigation at the Environment Authority, discussed tools for transitioning towards a low-carbon economy.

Adding an ecological perspective, marine biologist Malak al Lawati, Regional Coordinator at Wetlands International, highlighted Oman’s rich coastal ecosystems. She described the country as a biological engine of lagoons, mangroves, seagrass beds and coral reefs, emphasising the importance of preserving these highly productive environments.

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Climate advocate Rumaitha al Busaidi also highlighted Oman’s growing role in green hydrogen. She pointed to Hydrom and its work in building a hydrogen ecosystem, strengthening infrastructure, boosting local value creation and opening new opportunities in the clean energy sector.

Together, these initiatives reflect a unified national direction towards sustainability, connecting urban greening, biodiversity conservation, education and renewable energy development. Earth Day in Oman stands not only as a global observance, but as a coordinated expression of long-term environmental commitment.

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