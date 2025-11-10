Muscat – Oman has announced a ban on the import of live birds and related products from several regions in Europe following reports of animal health concerns.

A decision issued by H E Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, prohibits the import of live birds and products, byproducts and derivatives of these from Gelderland in the Netherlands, Žilina in Slovakia, West Flanders and Antwerp in Belgium, Nordland in Norway, and Zeeland and the southern region of Denmark.

Decision No 258/2025 stipulates that the ban will remain in force till the reasons for its imposition are resolved and an official decision is issued to lift it.

According to the ministry, the ban does not apply to products, byproducts and derivatives that have been heat-treated or processed in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The decision was issued on November 3.

