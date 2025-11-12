LUANDA: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, participated in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Angola, which were held in the capital, Luanda.

The Foreign Minister, in a statement on this occasion, conveyed the sincere sentiments of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of Angola — its leadership, government and people — on this national anniversary. He wished the Republic of Angola continued progress and prosperity.

Sayyid Badr affirmed the Sultanate of Oman's keenness to strengthen bonds of friendship and economic partnership, and to expand horizons of cooperation in various fields, in a way that serves mutual interests and achieves sustainable development for the two friendly countries and peoples.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sayyid Badr met with Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola. The meeting took place within the framework of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Angola, held in the capital, Luanda.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Angola and ways to develop them in various political, economic and investment fields. Particular focus was given to the sectors of energy, minerals, maritime transport and logistics services, in addition to discussing cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, education and diplomatic training.

The two sides affirmed the existence of promising opportunities to enhance cooperation in these sectors to achieve mutual benefit and support the two countries' direction towards economic diversification and strengthening partnerships with friendly nations.

The meeting also involved a follow-up on the outcomes of the visit made by João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, to the Sultanate of Oman in December 2024. That visit constituted a significant milestone in the trajectory of relations between the two countries, contributing to the expansion of cooperation areas and the activation of communication channels between government entities and the private sector. The importance of building upon the achievements of that visit was stressed.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the Foreign Ministries in both countries to follow up on existing areas of cooperation and expand them to include new priority sectors. They also agreed to exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern to enhance the two countries' contribution to supporting stability and development at the regional and international levels.

