Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan signed seven memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and two executive programs in the areas of industries, competition protection, anti-monopoly, mining, labor, historical documentation, document and archive management, information exchange, supervision of the insurance sector, consumer protection, higher education, scientific research, innovation, and cooperation in the tourism sector.

The agreements were signed by the foreign ministers of both countries.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlined the pivotal role of the private sector in forging partnerships in the investment fields in light of promising opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Ayman al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan, said that the signing of memoranda of understanding and two executive programs by the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reflects the keenness of the leaders of the two countries to take practical steps to enhance this cooperation.

