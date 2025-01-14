Muscat – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted a key meeting bringing together members of the Omani-Iranian Business Council and heads of sectoral committees. The gathering focused on strengthening economic and investment relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Discussions centred on enhancing trade exchanges and cooperation in various economic sectors, particularly logistics services. Participants also explored investment opportunities in both countries and ways to maximise mutual benefits, with a focus on fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to implement economic projects that would benefit both Omani and Iranian economies.

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the OCCI, highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations to realise their economic aspirations. He explained that such meetings offer a vital platform for exchanging ideas and visions, contributing to tangible progress in joint projects and initiatives. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue to further develop economic relations.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry.

