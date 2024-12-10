Muscat – A reception was held at Al Bustan Palace Hotel today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Oman and Brunei Darussalam.

The event was graced by Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at Brunei’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, and ASEAN ambassadors, alongside Bruneian officials.

In her address, H E Noralizan Abdul Momin, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Oman, highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, emphasising their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in education, culture, investment, energy, and other sectors.

The event featured the unveiling of a commemorative logo inspired by the national flags of both countries and the number 40, symbolising the enduring and vibrant partnership.



