Muscat – Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a high-level Austrian delegation led by Andreas Reichhardt, Deputy Minister of Finance, in Muscat on Monday.

The visit marks an important step in strengthening economic ties between Oman and Austria, focusing on collaborative opportunities in various strategic sectors.

During the meeting, both sides explored investment opportunities in key sectors, including technology, clean energy, mining, vocational training and tourism.

They also discussed ways to enhance trade exchange and economic cooperation, aiming to expand the economic base of both nations and strengthen bilateral relations to serve mutual interests.

Rawas stressed the importance of furthering economic ties between the two countries, highlighting the diverse investment opportunities and incentives offered by Oman to open new avenues for collaboration between the public and private sectors in both countries.

