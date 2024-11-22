BURAIMI: Al Buraimi Winter Festival kicked off its second edition with a bang, celebrating the 54th Glorious National Day at Al Buraimi Public Park. The three-day event offers a diverse range of artistic and entertainment shows, catering to all age groups. From performances by renowned artists to engaging children’s activities and exhibitions by local artisans, there’s something for everyone.

Salim bin Namshan al Kaabi, Director of the Events Department in Al Buraimi Governorate, emphasised the event’s goal of fostering a strong connection to Omani heritage and culture, while also supporting local businesses. The inaugural day was a huge success, with a large turnout of enthusiastic participants.

