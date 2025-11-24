Oman Air has reintroduced its summer Muscat-Zurich service from May to September, ensuring year-round connectivity between Oman and Switzerland and in response to strong leisure and business demand.

Travellers can now enjoy the beauty of both destinations in every season; from Zurich’s alpine charm and lakeside summers to Oman’s year-round warmth and hospitality.

With a network that includes 11 European destinations, the airline provides seamless connectivity between Europe, Oman, and beyond.

Mike Rutter, chief commercial officer, said: “Extending our Zurich service throughout the year demonstrates our commitment to meeting increased passenger demand while offering greater choice and connectivity. Switzerland remains a key market for both inbound and outbound travel and an important part of Oman Air’s growing European network.”

From May to September 2026, Oman Air will operate three weekly flights from Muscat to Zurich on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using the Boeing 737-8 aircraft, complementing its six-weekly winter service from November to April, operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

