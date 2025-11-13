Muscat: Oman Air has announced updated safety guidelines for passengers carrying lithium batteries, power banks, smart bags, and e-cigarettes, reinforcing its commitment to passengers’ safety and smooth travel operations.

According to the airline, power banks must be carried only in hand luggage and should not be used or charged during the flight. Damaged or unlabeled power banks are strictly prohibited.

For smart bags, those with non-removable batteries, will not be accepted as checked baggage. If the battery is removable, passengers must remove it before check-in and carry it in the cabin.

Oman Air also reminded travellers that e-cigarettes and vapes are allowed only in hand baggage but cannot be used or charged on board.

Passengers may charge their personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as phones and tablets using the aircraft’s charging ports, but all devices must remain under supervision while charging. Loose batteries, power banks, and e-cigarettes are not to be charged during the flight.

The airline emphasised that lithium battery-powered personal transportation devices—including hoverboards, balance wheels, mini-scooters, and similar items—are not permitted on board, either as checked or carry-on luggage.

Oman Air said these updated regulations are part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the highest standards of safety for all passengers.

