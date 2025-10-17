MUSCAT: Effective 12 October 2025, the European Union has implemented a new Entry/Exit System (EES) for travellers from non-Schengen countries, including tourists and short-stay visitors, national carrier, Oman Air said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The digital border control system replaces manual passport stamping and will electronically record travellers’ entry and exit details.

Guests heading to Europe are advised to allow additional time for border procedures during the initial rollout phase. “For more information, please visit the official EU Schengen EES website,” Oman Air said.

