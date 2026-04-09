Haima --- AlWusta Governorate today signed ten agreements for the implementation of serviceand development projects across various wilayats of the governorate. These projects aim to develop infrastructure and improve quality of life as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the level of services provided to citizens.

The agreements were signed onbehalf of the governorate by Sheikh Ahmed Musallam Al Kathiri, Governor of AlWusta, and on behalf of the companies by representatives of the executinginstitutions, in the presence of the Walis and a number of officials from thegovernorate.

The total value of the signed projects is approximately RO 4 million, covering high-impact projects in thewilayats of Haima, Mahout, Duqm and Al Jazer.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).