His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik said that despite the crisis in the world during the past two years, whether from fluctuations in the economy or due to paralysis of the economic movement, Oman was able to continue with its programmes that were announced last year and we were able to control our debt with prudent fiscal measures.

His Majesty the Sultan met on Sunday with a number of sheikhs of the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah and Musandam at Al Alam Palace, and stressed their role in consolidating the understanding and loyalty to the country. HM said that the governors have a very important role in this era, pointing to the disparity of population in the governorates, and stating that a balance and equity was maintained in setting budgets for each governorate, according to Oman News Agency (ONA).

“Small and medium enterprises are being directly supported, and they in turn provide more than one job. With regard to the Sultan Qaboos Port, it will be operated in a way that meets the tourism and commercial needs as well.” His Majesty the Sultan also said that there are indications of developing the Wadi Diqa Dam and some ports in the South Al Batinah Governorate after rehabilitation

“We follow closely the issue of cost of living and matters that affect the life of the citizen, and we always follow them on a daily basis, whether through reports issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information or what officials report to us directly, and we are determined to follow up on these matters first hand.”

He said that a re-examination of dams connecting the Governorates, as well as a study of the new site in the Musandam Governorate had been ordered.

"50 per cent of the lands are unused, and at the same time there is an increasing demand from citizens, and now we are reconsidering the issue of granting lands to citizens that you intend to build housing for, and it will not be open to anyone who requests only land.”

