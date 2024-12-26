Muscat – Dakhliyah has approved implementation of several municipal development projects worth over RO8mn as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and public services.

The announcement was made on Tuesday following a meeting of the Internal Tenders Committee, chaired by Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Office, these projects are aimed at improving municipal services across the governorate’s wilayats, thereby contributing to enhanced living standards and benefiting the local community.

Among the key projects approved are construction of internal roads in the wilayats of Samail, Bahla, Izki and Adam. The committee also approved paving of the Al Najid-Wadi Andam road in Samail, rehabilitation and development of Harat Misfat al Abriyeen in Al Hamra, development of entrances to Jabrin and Basya in Bahla, as well as rehabilitation and enhancement of Bahla market.

These projects are expected to play a crucial role in boosting the economy of the governorate, contributing to a significant transformation in municipal services. These will support the development of wilayats and enhance the overall infrastructure of the governorate, paving the way for further growth and prosperity.

