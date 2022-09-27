MUSCAT - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been welcomed with official and cultural celebrations upon his arrival at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, while accompanied by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman.

Upon arrival at the Palace, the UAE President’s convoy was accompanied by a guard of honour consisting of hundreds of members of the Royal Cavalry of Oman and the Royal Guard of Oman.

Several Omani musical and cultural performances were held, as the crowds warmly greeted the UAE President waving the flags of both countries in a lively display of their support and affection for him and the people of the UAE.

His Majesty the Sultan escorted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the official reception platform, where they enjoyed a performance of the national anthems of both nations, followed by a 21-gun artillery salute.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then inspected the guard of honour before meeting dignitaries and other members of the welcoming party, while His Majesty the Sultan greeted members of the UAE delegation.