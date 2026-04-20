Integrated Global Services (IGS), a global leader in surface protection and asset optimisation, has released new research revealing that a growing share of oil and gas infrastructure across Saudi Arabia and the UAE is operating beyond its intended design life, driving increased focus on performance, reliability and efficiency.

The survey of oil and gas leaders and operators found that nearly half (46 per cent) estimate 10-50 per cent of their assets are operating beyond their original design life, while 14 per cent report this applies to more than half of their infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, confidence in existing infrastructure remains high.

More than four in five (83 per cent) respondents said they are either somewhat or very confident in their assets’ ability to meet future demand, highlighting a clear gap between confidence and operational reality.

Around 65 per cent of respondents reported significant production or throughput losses due to unplanned downtime, underlining the operational risks associated with ageing assets.

As a result, operators are placing greater emphasis on maximising the performance of existing infrastructure.

Interest in advanced asset integrity and protection solutions is growing, particularly where there is clear commercial value.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of respondents said such solutions are viable if payback is achieved within five years.

“This reflects a clear shift in focus across the region,” said Dennis Snijders, Director Middle East and North Africa, IGS. “Operators are under increasing pressure to maximise the performance of existing assets. While greenfield projects attract attention, brownfield optimisation is just as critical to meeting future energy demand. The challenge is turning confidence in existing infrastructure into consistent, reliable performance.”

The findings also highlight the growing tension between decarbonisation goals and cost pressures.

While emissions reduction remains a priority, respondents identified investment constraints as the primary barrier, underscoring the need to balance sustainability ambitions with operational and financial realities.

Snijders added: “Saudi Arabia and the UAE operate some of the most advanced oil and gas facilities in the world. As these assets mature and operational demands increase, maintaining reliability while managing cost and emissions becomes more complex. Treating asset integrity as a strategic priority will be critical to sustaining long-term performance.”

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